India suspends visa services for Canadians till further notice

The move comes following Canadian PM Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June and India’s rejection of the same

September 21, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay arrives at the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters as he was summoned by the MEA in a reciprocal move to Canada expelling a senior Indian diplomat, in New Delhi on September 19.

Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay arrives at the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters as he was summoned by the MEA in a reciprocal move to Canada expelling a senior Indian diplomat, in New Delhi on September 19. | Photo Credit: ANI

India on September 21, 2023 "suspended till further notice" its visa services in Canada. The move comes amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June.

Also read: India issues tit-for-tat travel advisory for Canada

Sources said India has suspended visa services for Canadians in the wake of the ongoing row.

A private agency hired for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadians put out a note on its website that Indian visa services have been "suspended till further notice".

