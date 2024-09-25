ADVERTISEMENT

India surpasses Japan, ranks third on Asia Power Index of Australian think tank

Published - September 25, 2024 04:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The Sydney-based Lowy Institute has put the U.S. at the top of its Asia Power Index with a score of 81.7, followed by China with a score of 72.7, India (39.1) and Japan (38.9)

PTI

The index has cited economic growth, future potential, and diplomatic influence as key factors for India’s rise. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India ranks third in the annual Asia Power Index, released by an Australian think tank, surpassing Japan on the back of strong post-COVID 19 economic growth, while China's power appeared to plateau just below the United States.

The Index ranks 27 countries and territories in terms of their capacity to shape their external environment — its scope reaching as far west as Pakistan, as far north as Russia, and as far into the Pacific as Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S.

The index has cited economic growth, future potential, and diplomatic influence as key factors for India's rise. However, it has pointed out that New Delhi's clout remains below the potential promised by its resources.

"India has shown remarkable post-pandemic economic recovery, contributing to a 4.2-point rise in its economic capability. India's massive population and strong GDP growth reinforce its standing as the world's third-largest economy in PPP terms," the think tank has said.

It has been noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has garnered greater international recognition.

The think tank has said India's non-aligned strategic posture has allowed it to navigate complex international waters effectively.

It has said India's participation in dialogues as well as its leadership in the Quad has allowed New Delhi to play a significant role in regional security dynamics, albeit outside of formal military alliances.

