India supports labour mobility, social security agreements: Labour Minister at ILC

Addressing the International Labour Conference in Geneva on Thursday, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that India supported signing of labour mobility and social security agreements with countries in order to facilitate safe migration.

Speaking at the plenary session of the conference of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Mr. Yadav listed the government’s efforts to boost social security, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During Covid-19, India not only provided free vaccination to its entire population, but also extended free delivery of food and food-grains, health services and assured employment. Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee programme, about 72 million households availed work under the scheme from April, 2020 to March, 2021 alone,” Mr. Yadav said.

Mr. Yadav told the ILC about the passing of the four labour codes by Parliament, about the e-Shram portal that has registered around 28 crore unorganised workers and about the launch of surveys on employment.

“To facilitate safe and orderly migration and for totalisation benefit, India supports signing of labour mobility agreements and social security agreements. I am happy that ILO is in support of India’s move and also taken positive steps in this direction,” Mr. Yadav said, referring to the agreements that allow the time spent working abroad to be totalled when calculating benefits in India.

So far, India has signed social security agreements with 19 countries and the province of Quebec in Canada, according to the Labour Ministry.