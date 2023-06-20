ADVERTISEMENT

India supplied 160 countries with anti-COVID vaccines, medicines: Anurag Thakur

June 20, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur yesterday said owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives, India supplied anti-COVID vaccines and essential medicines to 160 countries. He compared this to Mr. Uddhav Thackeray’s confining himself to his home during the pandemic.

“Modi ji saved (people) both from epidemic and hunger. By taking the necessary steps in time, he not only saved lives, but also took the economy forward. Today India is the fifth largest economy in the world. The whole world appreciates that during the COVID period India supplied essential medicines and vaccine to 160 countries,” Mr. Thakur told reporters in Mumbai.

He said: “It was because of Modi ji’s efforts that our scientists got funds and they developed an indigenous vaccine. India administered over 220 crore vaccines to its people in record time.”

Targeting Mr. Thackeray, the Union Minister said: “The man who did not leave his home for two and a half years fearing COVID and did not even meet workers, has been ousted by his own people. He joined hands with the ideology that Balasaheb Thackeray stood against. Uddhav Thackeray should now face the truth.”

On Monday when Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with providing vaccines to the world, Mr. Thackeray had asked: “If Modi Ji made the vaccine, what were the scientists doing? Were they (merely) plucking grass?”

