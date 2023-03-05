ADVERTISEMENT

India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

March 05, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Swiss Ambassador conveyed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.

PTI

India on March 5, 2023 summoned the Swiss Ambassador and lodged a protest over the issue of "malicious anti-India" posters in front of the U.N. building in Geneva, official sources said.

The Swiss Ambassador conveyed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.

"The secretary (West), MEA, today called in the Swiss ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva," said a source.

"The Swiss ambassador said that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves," it said.

The envoy said the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, but in no way endorse the claims, nor reflect the position of the Swiss government.

