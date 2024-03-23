ADVERTISEMENT

India summons German deputy chief of mission to protest country’s comments on Kejriwal’s arrest

March 23, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - New Delhi

“We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary,” Mr. Jaiswal said

PTI

German envoy Georg Enzweiler summoned by MEA. | Photo Credit: X@ANI

India on March 23 summoned the German deputy chief of mission here and lodged a strong protest against the country’s foreign ministry’s remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The German envoy Georg Enzweiler was summoned by officials in the External Affairs Ministry and told that the German Foreign Ministry’s remarks on Kejriwal’s arrest were an interference in India’s judicial process and any “biased assumptions” were “most unwarranted”, an MEA official said.

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson had “taken note” of Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case,” the German official had said.

“The German deputy chief of mission in New Delhi was summoned today and conveyed India’s strong protest on their Foreign Office spokesperson’s comments on our internal affairs,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary,” he said.

“India is a vibrant and robust democracy with the rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted,” Mr. Jaiswal said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US