National

India successfully tests ‘Pralay’ missile off Odisha coast

DRDO successfully conduct maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’ from Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.   | Photo Credit: PTI

India, on December 22, successfully test-fired short-range, surface-to-surface guided ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ off the Odisha coast, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said.

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by the DRDO is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 a.m., met all the mission objectives, the sources said. A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coast line, they said.

Also read | Supersonic missile-assisted torpedo system successfully launched: DRDO

‘Pralay’ is a 350-500km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000kg.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter, “Congratulations to the DRDO and associated teams for the maiden development flight trial.” “My compliments to them for the fast-track development and successful launch of modern surface-to-surface Quasi Ballistic missile. It is a significant milestone achieved today,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2021 3:07:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-successfully-tests-pralay-missile-off-odisha-coast/article38011495.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY