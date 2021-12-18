New generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-P tested for second time

This second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system. Photo: PIB Press Release

New generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-P was successfully tested from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha at 11.06 a.m. on Saturday, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said. This is the second test of the missile. The first test took place in June last.

“Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and down range ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed text book trajectory meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy,” a DRDO statement said.

Agni-P is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system and has a range of upto 2000 km. This second flight-test had proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system, the DRDO stated.

Improved parameters

DRDO officials termed Agni-P as a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles with improved parameters, including manoeuvring and accuracy. Canisterisation of missiles reduces the time required to launch the missile while improving the storage and ease of handling.

Agni class of missiles are the mainstay of India’s nuclear launch capability, which also includes the Prithvi short-range ballistic missiles, submarine launched ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft. Agni-V, an Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) with a range of over 5,000 km, had been tested several times and validated for induction.

In the last few years, India has operationalised its submarine-based nuclear launch capability, completing the nuclear triad. This is especially important given India’s stated No-First-Use policy while reserving the right of massive retaliation if struck with nuclear weapons first.