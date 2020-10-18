National

India successfully test-fires naval version of BrahMos missile

Filep photo: ‘INS Chennai’ is one of the largest destroyers in the Indian Navy’s fleet. With an overall length of 164 metres and displacement of over 7,500 tonnes, the ship is armed with supersonic surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles and Barak-8 long range surface-to-air missiles.   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from an indigenously built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea on Sunday, officials said.

The missile was fired from INS Chennai, a stealth destroyer, and it hit the target with pin-point accuracy after performing “extremely complex” manoeuvres, they said.

“BrahMos as ‘prime strike weapon’ will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russia joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the BrahMos Aerospace and the Indian Navy for the “successful” test-firing of the missile.

DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy too congratulated the scientists and all personnel involved in the test-firing of the missile which he said will add to the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces in many ways.

In the last few weeks, India has test fired a number of missiles including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and anti-radiation missile Rudram-1.

India also carried out successful test firing of a laser guided anti-tank guided missile and nuclear capable hypersonic missile ‘Shaurya’.

The successful test firing of Rudram-1 was seen as a major milestone as it is India’s first indigenously developed anti-radiation weapon.

The flight testing of the missiles came in the midst of India’s bitter border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

In May last year, the Indian Air Force successfully test fired the aerial version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

On September 30, India successfully test fired a new version of the surface-to-surface version of the BrahMos.

The range of the new land attack version of the missile has been extended to 400 km from the original 290 km.

India has already deployed a sizeable number of the original BrahMos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the de-facto border with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Comments
Related Articles

SBI official held in ₹1.05 crore fake gold loan fraud in East Godavari

After heavy rains, Hyderabad city braces for another challenge on health front

Bihar Assembly elections | EC’s COVID-19 guidelines observed in breach during poll campaign

Coronavirus | Possibility of second wave in winter season cannot be ruled out, says V.K. Paul

Goddess blesses devotees in Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi avatar on day 2 of Dasara festivities

TN government yet to install MRI facility at all government hospitals: RTI Act reply

Anyone could be Bihar CM, Dy. CM but not Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi, says Rameshwar Prasad Chaurasia

18,000 government school teachers undergo COVID-19 tests ahead of schools reopening in East Godavari

Public resentment mounting along Bhima banks

Flood in Krishna rising, second warning issued again at Prakasam Barrage

Hyderabad left gasping after heavy rains

Watch | A ₹10 meal in Chennai inspired by Ramu Thatha

COVID-19 shrinks Kerala GST collection more than 37% in March-August

Second accused arrested in Barabanki rape and murder case

Protecting pachyderm pathways

CPI(M) to protest near Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, seeking nod for medical reservation bill

Rahul, Priyanka target BJP over report of party’s U.P. MLA allegedly freeing man booked for harassing a woman

Chidambaram cites Joe Biden, asks voters in M.P., Bihar to choose 'unity over division'

Farm laws: BJP’s Punjab general secretary quits party post, letter not received says State chief

KTR visits flood-affected areas for 4th day
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2020 3:38:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-successfully-test-fires-naval-version-of-brahmos-missile/article32885895.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY