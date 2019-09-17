National

Indigenously designed air-to-air missile Astra successfully test-fired

Astra, beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, was successfully test-fired from Sukhoi-30 MKI as a part of user trials, off Odisha on September 17, 2019. Photo courtesy: DRDO

Astra, beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, was successfully test-fired from Sukhoi-30 MKI as a part of user trials, off Odisha on September 17, 2019. Photo courtesy: DRDO   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Beyond-visual-range missile Astra was launched from a Sukhoi-30 MKI as a part of user trials.

Indigenously designed air-to-air missile Astra was successfully test-fired from the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha on September 17.

The beyond-visual-range missile was launched from a Sukhoi-30 MKI as a part of user trials.

A defence official said that as part of the trial, a live aerial target was engaged, accurately demonstrating the capability of the missile.

“The mission profile was executed in a textbook manner,” said an official.

 

Radars, the electro-optical tracking system and sensors tracked the missile and confirmed its engagement with the target.

Astra, designed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), is capable of engaging targets of different ranges and altitudes, including long-range as well as short-range targets.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
missile systems
defence
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2019 11:21:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-successfully-test-fires-air-to-air-missile-astra/article29440016.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY