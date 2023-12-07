HamberMenu
India successfully conducts training launch of short-range ballistic missile Agni-1

The missile was successfully test-fired last time on June 1 from the same base

December 07, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Balasore

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India on December 7 successfully conducted the training launch of short-range ballistic missile ‘Agni-1 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast, a defence official said.

"Agni-1 is a proven very high precision missile system. The user training launch, carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, successfully validated all operational and technical parameters,” said the official.

The missile was successfully test-fired last time on June 1 from the same base.

The Agni series of missiles are the mainstay of India's nuclear delivery options.

