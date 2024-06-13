GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India strongly rejects references to Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pak joint statement

Published - June 13, 2024 05:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

India on June 13 stoutly rejected "unwarranted" references to Jammu and Kashmir in the latest joint statement by China and Pakistan and asserted that the Union Territory and Ladakh "have been, are and will always remain" its integral parts.

The joint statement was issued in Beijing on June 7 following talks between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

"We have noted unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan of June 7. We categorically reject such references," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Our position on the issue is consistent and well-known to the concerned parties. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India," he said.

Mr. Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the joint statement.

"No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," Mr. Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson also took strong note of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that featured in the joint statement.

"The same joint statement also mentions activities and projects under the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), some of which are in India's sovereign territory under forcible and illegal occupation by Pakistan," he said.

"We resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal occupation of these territories, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Mr. Jaiswal said.

