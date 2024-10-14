India strongly rejects Canada’s ‘preposterous’ allegations against its diplomats

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) “strongly rejected” the claim by Canada that ‘The Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in Canada.

The Ministry released a press statement on Monday (October 14, 2024) replying to a diplomatic communication sent by Canada, on Sunday (October 13, 2024), in which this allegation was made.

“Since Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian Government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side,” the statement said.

It said that the accusations by Canada were assertions without any fact.

“Prime Minister Trudeau’s hostility to India has long been in evidence. In 2018, his visit to India, which was aimed at currying favour with a vote bank, rebounded to his discomfort. His Cabinet has included individuals who have openly associated with an extremist and separatist agenda regarding India,” the statement further read.

The statement also criticised Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s “naked interference in Indian internal politics” in December 2020.

The statement also said Mr. Trudeau’s government always serves an anti-India separatist agenda. It accused the Trudeau government of consciously providing space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada, justifying it as freedom of speech.

“High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma is India’s senior most serving diplomat with a distinguished career spanning 36 years... The aspersions cast on him by the Government of Canada are ludicrous and deserve to be treated with contempt,” the statement further said.

The statement said that the Indian Government has taken cognizance of the activities of the Canadian High Commission in India that serve the political agendas of Canada.

“India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats,” the statement noted.