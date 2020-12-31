India strongly condemns Aden airport attack

NEW DELHI

India on Thursday strongly condemned the gun and bomb attack that targeted the newly formed “unity Cabinet” of Yemen on Wednesday in the Aden airport.

“We wish the early recovery of those injured. The killing of innocent civilians is unacceptable and cannot be justified for any reason whatsoever,” said the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

The attack that targetted the newly formed Cabinet of ministers and dignitaries in Aden airport took place soon after an aircraft carrying the new team landed in Aden airport. In a dramatic TV footage that was live telecast across the world, the attack unfolded minutes after passengers began to leave the aircraft.

Latest reports from Yemen suggest at least 22 people were killed and around 50 injured.