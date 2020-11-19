National

India strengthens its resolve of toilet for all on World Toilet Day: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: AP

India has seen an “unparalleled achievement” of providing hygienic toilets to crores of people in the last few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday on the occasion of World Toilet Day.

World Toilet Day is observed globally to raise awareness about making safe sanitation accessible to all.

“Building toilets as part of his government’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to women,” Mr. Modi said.

The prime minister tweeted, “On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve of #Toilet4All. The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti.”

