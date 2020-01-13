National

India starts voluntary disclosure scheme for persons flying non-compliant drones

The move to register the presence of drones and drone operators come days after the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by a US drone

The Aviation Ministry announced a voluntary scheme for all persons flying drones which are violating regulations, asking them to register themselves by January 31, days after a U.S. drone attack killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

In a notice, the ministry said,”The presence of such drones as well as drone operators has come to the notice of the government which do not comply with the CAR (civil aviation requirements).”

“In order to facilitate the identification of civil drones and drone operators, a one-time opportunity for voluntary disclosure of such drones and drone operators is being provided... All persons in possession of drones are required to complete the process (of registration) by January 31, 2020,” it added.

