India stands in solidarity with South Korea: Jaishankar on Seoul stampede

Relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones as South Korea mourned the deaths

PTI New Delhi
October 30, 2022 15:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File | Photo Credit: AP

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on October 30 condoled the loss of lives in a stampede in South Korea, and said India stands in solidarity with that country during this difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 150 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, died after getting trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in Seoul.

"Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones," Mr. Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Also Read
South Korea's Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills at least 151

"We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time," he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones as South Korea mourned the deaths. Tens of thousands of people had gathered in Seoul's leisure district of Itaewon for the festivities on Saturday night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
India
South Korea
diplomacy
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app