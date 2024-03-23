ADVERTISEMENT

India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi on Moscow terror attack

March 23, 2024 08:31 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - New Delhi

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack, according to media reports

PTI

People stand at a body of a victim near the burning building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, on March 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23 condemned the attack at a concert hall near Moscow that left over 60 people dead, calling it a “ heinous terrorist attack.”

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, injuring over 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack, according to media reports.

"We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," P M Modi said in a post on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," he said.

Media reports said the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its affiliated channels on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US