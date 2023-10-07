ADVERTISEMENT

India stands in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour, says PM Modi

October 07, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PM Modi condemned it as "terrorist attacks" in Israel as its leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is at war

PTI

Israeli soldiers head south near Ashkelon, Israel, on October 7, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel after Hamas militants launched an attack on the country. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 7 expressed solidarity with Israel after Hamas militants launched an attack on the country.

Mr. Modi condemned it as "terrorist attacks" in Israel as its leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is at war.

Click here for live updates

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," Mr. Modi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis on October 7 even as Prime Minister Netanyahu declared "war" and said his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.

Israel's national rescue service said at least 22 people were killed and hundreds of others wounded in the Hamas military incursion, making the operation the deadliest in Israeli territory in years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US