India-Sri Lanka to sign MoU on public administration and governance 

Approximately 1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants will be trained under the agreement

Updated - July 10, 2024 10:16 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 10:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A high-level delegation led by V. Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, concluded an official mission to Sri Lanka between July 7 and July 9. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India and Sri Lanka are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focused on capacity development and the exchange of expertise in public administration and governance aimed at training around 1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office of Sri Lanka said.

A high-level delegation led by V. Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), concluded an official mission to Sri Lanka between July 7 and July 9.

In a discussion held at the Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration (SLIDA), both parties agreed on future collaboration through a MoU and the “initiative is anticipated to profoundly impact the efficiency of public service with high levels of good governance”.

Mr. Srinivas also delivered a presentation on “Centralised Public Grievance Redressal System: A Foundation for SMART Government” at the SLIDA which was attended by over 150 senior public officials. The session highlighted advancements in India’s highly efficient public grievance redressal system and its potential relevance to Sri Lanka’s public administration.

The delegation was invited to visit the Colombo District Secretariat and the Thimbirigasyaya Divisional Secretariat to observe the functioning of the Registrar Division, which issues vital documents including birth, marriage, and death certificates.

