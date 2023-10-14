HamberMenu
India-Sri Lanka ferry service will promote trade: PM Modi

PM Modi quote Subramania Bharati’s song ‘indhu Nadhiyin Misai ....” which had spoken of a bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka.

October 14, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally addresses the flagging off ceremony of ferry services between Nagapattinam (India) and Kankesanthurai (Sri Lanka), Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally addresses the flagging off ceremony of ferry services between Nagapattinam (India) and Kankesanthurai (Sri Lanka), Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 14, 2023 said ferry service between India and Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade and reinforce the longstanding bonds between the two countries.

In his message delivered virtually during the flag-off event of the ferry service from India's Nagapattinam to Sri Lanka, he said that during the recent visit of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, they jointly adopted a vision document for the economic partnership between the two countries.

"Connectivity is the central theme of this partnership," PM Modi said.

"Great poet Subramania Bharati in his song Sindhu Nadhiyin Misai had spoken of a bridge connecting our two countries (India and Sri Lanka). This ferry service brings alive all those historical and cultural connections," the Prime Minister said.

"Our vision for connectivity goes beyond the transport sector. India and Sri Lanka collaborate closely in a wide range of areas such as Fintech and energy," Mr. Modi said. 

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said ferry services between India and Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade and reinforce the longstanding bonds between the two nations.

