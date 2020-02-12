National

India-Sri Lanka double taxation avoidance pact strengthened

more-in

Changes will enable the government to blunt tax evasion

The double taxation avoidance agreement between India and Sri Lanka was amended on Wednesday, an official press release has announced.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Signing and Ratification of the Protocol amending the Agreement between India and Sri Lanka for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income,” an official press note said.

The amendment was made to the India-Sri Lanka Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) of 2013 and the new changes would enable the government to blunt tax evasion.

The changes made on Wednesday include amendments in the text of the preamble of the agreement and inclusion of Principal Purpose Test, a general and anti-abuse provision in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement.

The DTAA was signed on January 22, 2013 and became effective on October 22, 2013.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
taxes and duties
Sri Lanka
India-Sri Lanka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 8:18:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-sri-lanka-double-taxation-avoidance-pact-strengthened/article30802374.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY