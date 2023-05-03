HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India slips in World Press Freedom Index, ranks 161 out of 180 countries

In comparison, Pakistan’s position has improved in the index as its ranking was 150 against 157 in 2022.

May 03, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Photo used for representational purpose only.

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s ranking in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index has slipped to 161 out of 180 countries, according to the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF). In comparison, Pakistan has fared better when it comes to media freedom as it was placed at 150, an improvement from last year’s 157 rank. In 2022, India was ranked at 150.

Sri Lanka also made significant improvement on the index, ranking 135 this year as against 146 in 2022

The Nordic trio of Norway, Ireland and Denmark continued to occupy the top three positions in press freedom, while Vietnam, China and North Korea constituted the bottom three.

ALSO READ
World Press Freedom Day | Op-eds and Editorials

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) comes out with a global ranking of press freedom every year. RSF is an international NGO whose self-proclaimed aim is to defend and promote media freedom. Headquartered in Paris, it has consultative status with the United Nations. The objective of the World Press Freedom Index, which it releases every year, “is to compare the level of press freedom enjoyed by journalists and media in 180 countries and territories” in the previous calendar year.

The RSF defines press freedom as “the ability of journalists as individuals and collectives to select, produce, and disseminate news in the public interest independent of political, economic, legal, and social interference and in the absence of threats to their physical and mental safety.”

Related Topics

freedom of the press

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.