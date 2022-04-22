India slams U.S. Congresswoman’s visit to PoK

Ilhan Omar’s travel to the region violated the country’s sovereignty: MEA spokesperson

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, along with the President of PoK, Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, speaks to the media during her visit to Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-administrated Kashmir, on April 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India on Thursday condemned the visit of U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), saying her travel to the region violated the country's sovereignty and it reflected her "narrow-minded" politics.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi criticised Ms. Omar for visiting the PoK.

The U.S. Congresswoman, who is a Democrat, is currently on a four-day visit to Pakistan.

"We have noted that U.S. representative Ilhan Omar has visited a part of the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan," he said.

"If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable," Mr. Bagchi added.

He was asked to comment on Ms. Omar's visit to PoK.

She is the first American lawmaker to visit Pakistan after the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister of the country.

Afghan terror attacks

To another query on recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said India had been looking at the developments in that country.

"We have seen some of the terrorist attacks. We have always been forthright in our condemnation of terrorist attacks. We are looking at what has been the developments there," Mr. Bagchi said.

"But let me emphasise that we certainly condemn all terrorist attacks," he said.