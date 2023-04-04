HamberMenu
India slams OIC for its 'anti-India' agenda

“We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat today regarding India.”

April 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

India on Tuesday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "communal mindset" and "anti-India" agenda.

India's strong reaction came after the OIC secretariat issued a statement alleging targeting of the Muslim community in several states in India during Ram Navami processions.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi condemned the statement issued by the OIC.

"We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat today regarding India. This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda," Mr. Bagchi said.

"The OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces," the statement said.

