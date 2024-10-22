India-Singapore Sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministerial Dialogue: Both countries look at collaborating for development, production of defence equipment

India and Singapore on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) agreed to extend the existing bilateral agreement on ‘Joint Military Training-Army’ for the next five years and also look at co-development and co-production of defence equipment. This was decided during the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen.

“Recognising that both nations are natural partners for commencing co-development and co-production of defence equipment, both sides agreed to enhance industry cooperation, including exploring collaboration in niche domains such as automation and Artificial Intelligence. The two Ministers also decided to take forward the cooperation in emerging areas like cyber security,” a Ministry statement said. Both Ministers acknowledged the deep and long-standing bilateral defence relations based on shared outlook on regional peace, stability and security, it stated.

This meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of India marking a decade of its Act East policy, in which Singapore has played a key role in promoting economic cooperation and cultural ties, and developing strategic connectivity with countries in the region, the statement said.

Mr. Singh thanked Dr. Ng for Singapore’s support as “country coordinator” for India in ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus from 2021 to 2024. To this, the visiting Minister acknowledged that India is a strategic voice for Asia’s peace and stability, the statement said.

The two countries elevated their bilateral relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership recently during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city-State.

Dr. Ng is on a visit to India from October 21-23. Prior to the Dialogue, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and was later accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Tri-Service Guard of Honour.