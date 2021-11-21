India-Singapore flights to resume from November 29

Fully vaccinated travellers will have to undergo a pre-departure COVID test and an on-arrival PCR test.

Commercial flights between Singapore and India under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programme will begin from November 29, with six daily designated flights from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

This was announced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Sunday after reaching an agreement with the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights.

The announcement comes a few days after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Singapore Transport Minister S. Iswaran in the city state and said he “discussed enhancing travel arrangements”.

“This will facilitate quarantine-free travel on the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from India to Singapore, which will start from November 29 with six designated VTL flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai,” the CAAS said in a statement.

It said airlines can also operate non-VTL flights. However, travellers will be subject to the health requirements based on the Singapore Ministry of Health’s Country/Region Classification for Border Measures.

The airlines will announce the schedules for the VTL and non-VTL flights when ready, it said.

Short-term visitors and long-term pass holders will need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) to enter Singapore under the VTL. Applications for the VTP for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders for travel from Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Finland and Sweden to Singapore will open on November 22.

“Under the VTL, fully vaccinated travellers from VTL countries may enter Singapore without quarantine and just need to undergo COVID-19 testing,” the CAAS said, adding that children aged 12 years and below who are not vaccinated will be allowed to travel under the VTL if they are accompanied by a VTL traveller who meets all requirements.

It said all VTL travellers will need to take two COVID-19 tests — a pre-departure test and an on-arrival PCR test at the Changi Airport — and remain self-isolated until their test result is confirmed to be negative. Children aged 2 years and below in the calendar year are not required to undergo these tests.