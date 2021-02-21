National

India signs $ 50 million defence LoC agreement to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar being received by Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdullah Shahid on his arrival in Maldives on February 20, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Male 21 February 2021 13:51 IST
Updated: 21 February 2021 13:59 IST

S. Jaishnakar held discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi.

India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Sunday, as New Delhi signed a $ 50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with the island nation to facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.

Mr. Jaishankar, who is here on a two-day visit, held discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi.

"Cordial meeting with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi. Useful exchange on our defence cooperation. India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives," he tweeted.

"Glad to sign with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi the UTF Harbour Project agreement. Will strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional HADR efforts. Partners in development, partners in security," he said.

