India signs $ 50 million defence LoC agreement to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives
India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Sunday, as New Delhi signed a $ 50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with the island nation to facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.
Mr. Jaishankar, who is here on a two-day visit, held discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi.
"Cordial meeting with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi. Useful exchange on our defence cooperation. India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives," he tweeted.
"Glad to sign with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi the UTF Harbour Project agreement. Will strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional HADR efforts. Partners in development, partners in security," he said.