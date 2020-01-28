National

Watch | India showcases A-SAT missile capability

A video on the anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile Mission Shakti being showcased on India's 71st Republic Day in 2020

On its 71st Republic Day, India showcased its anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile capability to the world Mission Shakti was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

On 27 March 2019, India tested Mission Shakti and shot down a live satellite in Low Earth Orbit of 300 km. The Defence Ministry said that the A-SAT weapons “play a critical role in providing the necessary strategic deterrence”.

“The covert technology of ‘hit to kill’ developed for the first time in India for such applications enables it to destroy an enemy satellite by directly colliding with it with pinpoint accuracy,” a brochure issued by the Defence Ministry at the parade said​.

