India should work to restore peace in Gaza: Cong.

The Congress on Friday called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas and asked India to proactively work with the United Nations Security Council to restore peace in the region.

Chairman of the Congress’ Foreign Affairs department, Anand Sharma, said that spiralling violence, coinciding with the holy festival of Eid, is distressing and a matter of grave concern for the world.

“The Congress party urges for immediate cessation of hostilities by both Israel and Hamas and calls for urgent intervention of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to restore peace. The issue is both moral and humanitarian. India as a member of the UNSC should proactively work to achieve this objective,” Mr. Sharma said in a statement.

He said people of Palestine have a right to live with dignity in a secure environment and that right equally belongs to the people of Israel as well.

“The orchestrated incidents in Jerusalem were outrageous and triggered tensions and violence. The escalation of conflict, air attacks on Gaza and the rocket attacks by Hamas have resulted in tragic loss of innocent human lives, especially the children and elderly, and also injuries to many civilians. The aggravated destruction of public property and infrastructure has caused hardships and disruption,” Mr. Sharma noted.