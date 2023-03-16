India should take Bangladesh into confidence on Teesta river projects, says expert

March 16, 2023 03:14 am | Updated March 15, 2023 08:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India should take Bangladesh into confidence before going ahead with hydel projects on the Teesta river as that would help in maintaining bilateral confidence, a leading water expert from Bangladesh said. Speaking to The Hindu from Dhaka, Ainun Nishat said reports that hydropower projects were being planned near Darjeeling had added to Bangladesh’s concerns over “unilateral” moves on the Teesta that could affect the cultivation of food crops in the northern region of the country.

“India should share information about the projects that are being planned on the Teesta in West Bengal or in Sikkim. Depending on the case, Dhaka may not have anything to worry if run-of-the-river projects are planned on the Teesta, but if the projects require water storage and diversion of water, then Bangladesh should be informed as early as possible. As the lower riparian state, we deserve to know whatever is being planned in India on the river,” Dr. Nishat said.

Dr. Nishat, who has been a part of officials-level India-Bangladesh dialogue on water-sharing for nearly half a century, said Bangladesh is food self-sufficient at present but continued disruption of the Teesta river because of canals and hydel projects on the Indian side could disturb its agricultural sector, potentially creating multiple levels of crisis for South Asia.

Earlier, news reports from Dhaka said Bangladesh was planning to protest against hydel projects that the Government of West Bengal is reportedly planning near Darjeeling. Mohamed Abul Hosen, a member of the India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission was quoted in the Daily Star as saying that “India did not inform” Dhaka of the projects aimed at increasing irrigation in Jalpaiguri and nearby areas.

Dr. Nishat, however, said that West Bengal’s decision to exploit the Teesta’s waters through new hydel projects could not happen without the cognisance of Indian’s Union government. “As far as we are concerned, we would talk to New Delhi when raising the matter... In my opinion, Delhi must intervene if it feels that such projects could undermine Indo-Bangladesh ties,” Dr. Nishat said.

The response from Bangladesh came against the backdrop of reports that the Government of West Bengal is planning to construct three hydropower plants near Darjeeling, for which 1,000 acres of land had been acquired.

Sharing of the Teesta’s waters has continued to feature in bilateral negotiations though there has been no headway on the issue. The matter had come up during the March 26-27, 2022 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dhaka, during which he had participated in the centenary celebrations of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Subsequently, during Sheikh Hasina’s September 5-8, 2022 visit, the two sides failed to make any progress in sealing the agreement, although an important agreement on the Kushiyara river bordering Assam was announced during the visit.

Mr. Nishat said water-sharing is an emotive issue in Bangladesh, and it has been one of the oldest factors in India-Bangladesh ties requiring continuous engagement. “Sometimes, it may not be possible to discuss such sensitive issues officially, and in such occasions, unofficial channels can be used to discuss the matter so that misunderstanding can be avoided,” he suggested.