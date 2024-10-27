India should influence Russia to change course on Ukraine: Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen

India should use its international clout to influence Russia to change its course over Ukraine, Finland has urged. In an exclusive interview to The Hindu, Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said, “We would like to see India lend its support to Ukraine’s Peace Formula, which is the only peace plan based on respecting the UN Charter and key principles of international law. The world community needs a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.”

Why India refused to back the Ukraine summit statement?

“We would prefer to see all parties, including India, use their own international clout to exert influence on Russia to change course and respect the UN Charter. To this end, the European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions against Russia as a means to make Russia stop its aggression. The EU has repeatedly urged all countries not to provide material or other support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is important that as many partners as possible share our stance, enforce sanctions and combat their circumvention,” she said.

Finland, which is a part of the EU, has imposed sanctions on Russia. “Russia has blatantly violated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity enshrined in the UN Charter. Upholding these principles is clearly in our common interest. Russia’s war has had tragic repercussions well beyond Ukraine and Europe, undermining the rules-based international system and global security as well as causing economic instability and supply chain disruptions on a global scale, the impacts often being felt the most in the developing nations of the Global South,” she said.

On Sheikh Hasina

When asked if the country, the largest by land mass in Europe, had received any political asylum request from the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Ms. Valtonen denied it. “We have not been approached by the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, nor do we have information regarding her future plans. With respect to any possible asylum requests, all applications are processed according to relevant laws and regulations,” she said.

“India is a very important international partner to Finland”

Finland, a leading fintech country, has been wooing international skilled community, particularly from the tech industry to work in Finland. When asked about mobility partnership to attract skilled Indians and to facilitate their entry in the Nordic country, she said, “India is a very important international partner to Finland, and India contributes significantly to Finland’s skilled labour force. India is also one of the partner countries in Finland’s Talent Boost programme for 2023–2027, which aims to attract foreign workforce to Finland and brings together work-based immigration measures such as effective residence permit processes, follow-up control as well as preventing and combating work-based exploitation.”

“Skilled workers from India are coming to work in Finland in many different sectors and thus qualification requirements vary largely depending on the job assignment. This affects the residence permit process,” she said further.

Elaborating on the procedure for working in Finland while highlighting the importance of ethical employment, Ms. Valtonen said, “Before arriving in Finland, the employees must have an employment contract, after which they can apply for a work permit online and prove their identity at the service centre in New Delhi. In accordance with the Finnish Government Programme, the aim for experts to receive residence permit is in one week’s time through fast track process and the aim for other work-based residence permits is 30 days. Certain groups, such as specialists and start-up entrepreneurs, can – in addition to fast-tracking their application – apply for a D visa at the same time as the residence permit. With the D visa, they can arrive in Finland immediately after the residence permit decision has been made. It is of utmost importance, that employment is conducted ethically, and that Finland’s laws and regulations are complied in recruitment and throughout the employment relationship.”

Happiest country in the world

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the seventh year in a row. When asked about the secret behind it, Ms. Valtonen said, “Finnish society is built on equality, trust and personal freedom, contributing to Finnish happiness. You could also say that happiness is a policy goal. Everyone has access to quality education, healthcare, and the freedom to enjoy the outdoors – all of which contribute to a high quality of life. People are also happier in a well-functioning society, where they feel secure.”

Finland’s digital transformation and EU’s new digital identity wallet

Finland has been ranked as one of the leading countries in digital transformation, she said, adding that according to the Global Competitiveness Report, Finland has the best availability of scientists and engineers in the world combined with one of the most digitally oriented and literate population.

“We are also a top performer in digital infrastructure, with almost universal 5G coverage. Finland is also one of the leading countries in digital public services. The next step in this journey is the adoption of a digital identity wallet, where Finland works side by side with other European countries. The new EU eIDAS Regulation regulates cross-border electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions, and requires that each Member State must provide a digital identity wallet. In Finland, the Ministry of Finance has set up a project to guide national implementation of the regulation. Security is a priority in the development of the wallets. For example, only the wallet user can trace and control how the wallet is used. Digital wallets will promote the safety of online services, because services that allow the use of digital wallets will be registered and supervised. In addition, the user can block its use in case of misuse. Our priority is to ensure that people can control their own identity and data this way,” Ms Valtonen told The Hindu.