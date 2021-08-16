India should brace itself up for serious security challenges, says former BJP's general secretary Ram Madhav

New Delhi

16 August 2021 16:44 IST

Party has not put out any official statement on Taliban take over of Afghanistan

The BJP on August 16 did not put out any official statement on the Taliban take over of Afghanistan but two former general secretaries of the party cautioned that the development did not portend well for India and that the country should brace itself for terror attacks.

Former BJP general secretary and current executive member of the RSS Ram Madhav tweeted that the Pakistani mentoring of Taliban would lead to severe security challenges in India.

“Taliban hs over 30,000 mercenaries trained in Pakistan by ISI, in power in Kabul. Taliban leadership will now deploy them ‘elsewhere’ with d help of mentor Pakistan. India should brace up for serious security challenges. Taliban may eventually consume Pakistan and China too, but the immediate threat is for India,” he tweeted.

New war has begun

Another former general secretary and current in-charge for Madhya Pradesh P. Muralidhar Rao declared that a ‘war’ had in fact just begun rather than concluded. “Unfolding events in #Afghanistan are ringing alarm bells all over including India. If anyone believes ‘war is over’ — [they are] living in a fool’s paradise. New war has begun. We Indians should not get caught ‘off guard’!,” he tweeted.

Privately too, party leaders said the short term outlook was “quite bad” for India as it might soon become the focus of terror attacks from a secure Taliban and a Pakistan in control of Afghanistan and militia there. The Taliban had sheltered the hijackers of Air India flight IC 814 during the tenure of the NDA government under late Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, leading to the death of one passenger and the release of three terrorists.