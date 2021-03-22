India should back UNHRC resolution against Sri Lanka: CPI

D. Raja says India should not set any precedence of supporting injustice by favouring Sri Lanka

India should unambiguously support the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution against Sri Lanka for war crimes against Tamils in the island nation, CPI General Secretary D. Raja said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Raja said India should not set any precedence of supporting injustice by favouring Sri Lanka. “I request that India should unambiguously support the draft resolution in order to ensure justice to Tamil people in Sri Lanka and the dignified resettlement and rehabilitation of the victims,” he wrote in his letter.

Appealing to Mr. Modi, Mr. Raja said it was a known fact that in 2009, the civil war in Sri Lanka turned into a full-fledged war by the state against Tamils. “The atrocities and violence unleashed by the government of Sri Lanka on Tamil people resulted in deaths of tens of thousands of people including women and children,” the CPI leader said, adding that those who committed these atrocities were rewarded by the Sri Lankan government.

Many Tamil families had to flee the country. “The survivors are still waiting for justice and continue to face the violence. The perpetrators of such grave and brutal crimes remained free and nothing has been done to ensure justice to the victims,” he added.