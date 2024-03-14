India seriously considering FTA with Eurasian Economic Union: Belarus Foreign Minister

March 14, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India is “seriously considering” starting talks for a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik declared during his two day visit to India. The remarks from the Belarusian Minister acquires significance as Belarus has been closely aligned with Russia even as President Vladimir Putin continues to push ahead with the military operation against Ukraine since February 2022.

“My counterpart confirmed that India is seriously considering starting negotiations on a free trade agreement. Of course, we agreed to maintain contacts on this issue,” Mr. Aleinik was quoted as saying by Belta, the State owned news organisation of Belarus.

The remarks of the Minister indicate deepening political will to strengthen economic relation between India and Belarus, which has been one of the key regional supporters of Russia in the backdrop of Ukraine-Russia conflict. In March 2023, Belarus, agreed to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons and in June last year, the weapons were stationed in Belarus, bringing them closer to the theatre of the Ukraine-Russia battle. As a close Russian strategic partner, several entities in Belarus have been subjected to tough western economic sanctions.

Under President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus was one of the first to host a peace talk between Russia and Ukraine, and subsequently have maintained the focus on ensuring reform of the multilateral platforms like the U.N. The matter came up during his talks with Mr. Jaishankar.

“We reaffirmed our mutual support for our efforts at the United Nations. We hold similar views with India on international relations, on the need to build a truly fair system of international relations, a just, multipolar world order, which would be based on the principles of equality of states and the balance of interests of all U.N. members,” Minister Aleinik said.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Aleinik met with Mr. Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and discussed the possibilities of enhancing cooperation in the field of electrical vehicles, pharmaceuticals, fertilisers among other items.

“India is focusing on industrial cooperation projects in order to switch from simple trade, which we have been engaged in so far. This creates prerequisites for the enterprises of our manufacturing sector to enter the Indian market, set up assembly plants, localise products, primarily in the field of agricultural engineering, mining, passenger equipment,” the Minister said.

The two foreign Ministers have also discussed a procedure to optimise visa processing facilities on both sides, in order to enhance tourism potential in both the countries. Earlier, after meeting Mr. Aleinik, Dr. Jaishankar had stated, “Took stock of our bilateral political, trade and economic ties. Exchanged views on development partnership, defence, S&T and education. Also discussed the regional situation and cooperation in NAM, SCO, and U.N.” Belarus is keen to join both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS, and Mr. Aleinik sought India’s support for his country’s inclusion into these groupings.

“Our application is under consideration. India has expressed its support for our bid to join this organisation. Issues of further expansion are planned to be discussed during this year. We hope that our application will be appropriately considered and supported,” Mr. Aleinik said regarding the Belarusian desire to join BRICS.

