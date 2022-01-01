India sends more medical supplies to Afghanistan

MHA said another batch of additional 5,00,000 doses of the vaccine would be supplied to Afghanistan in the coming weeks.

India began the new year by handing over half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan on Saturday. The consignment is part of a million strong vaccine supply that will be completed within the coming weeks, the Ministry of External Affairs has announced. The delivery will soon evolve into one of the largest ever humanitarian assistance from India to Afghanistan consisting of wheat and other medicines to be organised in coordination with UN agencies.

“Government of India is committed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people consisting of food grains, one million doses of COVID vaccine and essential life-saving drugs,” announced a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. Saturday’s delivery is the second such assistance that India has provided to the Taliban-ruled country in less than a month.

On December 11, India sent the first consignment of 1.5 tonnes of medicines which began the supply of humanitarian items to Afghanistan. Ministry of External Affairs announced that Kabul will receive half a million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Apart from India, Pakistan, Iran, UAE, China, Russia and Qatar are among those that are supply medicines and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan in February 2021 but the latest delivery is the first time since the Taliban's arrival in August that India has sent vaccines to Kabul.

“In the coming weeks, we would be undertaking the supply of wheat and the remaining medical assistance. In this regard, we are in touch with UN agencies and others for finalising the modalities for transportation,” an official press statement declared. India has been seeking “unimpeded” access to the Afghan people to ensure equitable and "non-discriminatory" supply of humanitarian assistance across the country which is experiencing a harsh winter which has arrived following a famine.

Following the takeover by the Taliban, Afghanistan's health infrastructure was crushed by a mix of exodus of educated and trained medical personnel as well as lack of supplies. One of the key concerns for the safety of vaccines in Afghanistan will be the condition of the facilities that will store the perishable consignment. But sources expressed confidence that the vaccines will be kept at the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul which still has good facilities for storing vaccines in secure conditions.

India has not formally recognised the Taliban administration of Kabul as the legitimate ruler of Afghanistan and has been demanding that the international community should go slow in granting de jure status to the new rulers who unleashed a violent campaign for two decades against the successive governments of Afghanistan under President Ashraf Ghani and President Hamid Karzai as well as the US-led foreign forces.

However, since last September, New Delhi has been urging the international community to ensure delivery of humanitarian goods to ease the suffering of common Afghan people who are facing the dual crisis of breakdown of governance and economy as well as the exhausted health sector. The Hindu reported earlier that India and Pakistan have been in conversation over finalising the modalities that would allow trucks from India and Pakistan to carry essential food crops to Af-Pak border posts like Torkham, Chaman and others.