India sends medicines to Kabul hospital

NEW DELHI:

07 January 2022 20:02 IST

This is the third time since last December that India has sent humanitarian assistance to the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

India on Friday sent a large consignment of medicines to Afghanistan. The humanitarian assistance consisting of two tons of “essential life saving” medicines was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul.

“India stands committed to continue our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and provide them humanitarian assistance,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in a press statement.

This is the third time since last December that India has sent humanitarian assistance to the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Beginning with December 11 India sent two rounds of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan before this. Earlier on January 1, half a million doses of Covaxin were flown to the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital. A similar consignment of Covid-19 vaccine will be flown to Kabul in the coming weeks.

Friday’s announcement reiterated that India is working on delivering a large consignment of wheat to Afghanistan in the near future. The food assistance will be transported to Afghanistan with transit facility from Pakistan. Islamabad has expressed support for the initiative and officials say that talks about the modalities of the operation are currently underway among all the stakeholders.