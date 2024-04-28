India sends holy Sarayu water to Sri Lanka for consecration ceremony of Seetha Amma temple

April 28, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Ayodhya

India has initiated the process of sending sacred Sarayu river water to Sri Lanka for the consecration ceremony of Seetha Amma Temple, dedicated to Goddess Sita.

The consecration ceremony of Seetha Amma Temple will take place on May 19. The decision came following a letter from Sri Lanka's representatives to the Uttar Pradesh government, requesting Sarayu river water for religious ceremonies and the consecration of Goddess Sita's idol at the temple.

Under the directive of the UP government, the Tourism Department has been given the responsibility of transporting the holy water.

The Ram Temple Trust hailed the initiative, emphasizing its significance in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and fostering cultural ties."

A Seetha Amma Temple is being constructed in Sri Lanka. The representative of the temple has asked for the Sarayu River water from the UP government. We will provide the sacred water in a Kalash. The rituals will be held on May 19", said Santosh Kumar Sharma CEO of Ayodhya Teerth Vikas Parishad.

The ceremony at the Seetha Amma Temple aims to unite the hearts of both nations, symbolizing the spiritual and cultural bond between India and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Mahant Shashikant Das hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Seetha Amma Temple in Sri Lanka will be a matter of pride for all the 'Sanatanis'.

"It is a matter of pride for all Sanatanis. Goddess Sita has faced many difficulties in Lanka and today, a grand temple is being constructed in the same Lanka," Shashikant Das said.