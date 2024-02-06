ADVERTISEMENT

India sends assistance to Zambia following outbreak of cholera

February 06, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - New Delhi

The aid comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and ORS sachets

PTI

India on February 6 sent around 3.5 tonnes of aid, including medicines, to Zambia to help the country deal with an outbreak of cholera.

Officials said the aid was sent in commercial cargo aircraft.

"Following an outbreak of cholera in Zambia, India today sent humanitarian aid on commercial cargo aircraft," an official said.

"The aid weighing approximately 3.5 tonnes comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and hydration in the form of ORS sachets," he said.

