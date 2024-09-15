India sends assistance to flood-hit Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam

India launched Operation Sadbhav to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) to Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam that have been hit by severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi. India has committed $1mn worth of flood relief assistance to Vietnam and $1,00,000 worth of assistance to Laos, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced. Following this, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have swung into action deploying ships and aircraft to ferry the assistance.

“Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. Ten tonnes of aid, including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard INS Satpura on September 15. IAF is carrying 35 tonnes of aid comprising water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam. Ten tonnes of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags sent for Laos,” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on social media ‘X’.

The IAF has deployed its C-17 Globemaster aircraft for the HADR operations to airlift aid to Vietnam and Laos. Swift and efficient loading and coordination was carried out by the C-17 team at the Hindan Air Force station, an IAF official said. “The C-17 aircraft, known for their large cargo capacity and long-range capabilities, are typically used to transport relief materials, essential supplies, and personnel to disaster-affected areas.”

Noting that several regions across Myanmar have been severely impacted by Typhoon Yagi, originating from the South China Sea, the Navy commenced preparations to provide HADR assistance. The Eastern Naval Command, in co-cordination with Eastern Fleet and other supporting units — Base Victualling Yard, material organisation and INHS Kalyani — have successfully completed the overnight loading of HADR pallets, including HADR gears, drinking water, victualling rations and medicines etc., onto the Indian naval warship destined from Visakhapatnam for HADR operations in Yangon, the Navy said in a statement.

First responders

India has been among the first responders in providing HADR to the region, the MEA noted, adding, “Operation Sadbhav is part of India’s broader effort to contribute to HADR within the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region, in line with its longstanding ‘Act East Policy’.”

Typhoon Yagi, which has been termed the strongest tropical cyclone that has hit Asia in 2024, has displaced millions across South East Asia and caused widespread devastation. Yagi started as a tropical storm in the western Philippine Sea on September 1 and turned into a Category 5 typhoon and made landfall in China’s Hainan province with winds of 223 kmph on September 6.

The MEA stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed sympathies and solidarity to Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh immediately after the typhoon struck Vietnam.