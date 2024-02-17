India sends assistance to cholera-hit Zambia

February 17, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - New Delhi

India on Saturday, February 17, 2024, sent medical and material assistance to Zambia as the southern African country deals with a deadly cholera outbreak. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took to social media to announce the aid consisting of 3.5 tonnes of water purification supplies, chlorine tablets and ORS sachets handed over by the Indian High Commissioner in Zambian capital Lusaka Ashok Kumar.

Zambia has been reeling under an outbreak of cholera over the past few weeks which had prompted a closure of schools in the country. Zambia has been asking for more medical help to deal with the situation that has been described as a “cholera emergency”.

Public institutions have put in place handwash facilities to prevent the spread of the disease. The cholera outbreak in Zambia was first detected in the autumn of 2023 but cases spiked in December.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the outbreak began in the Zambian capital region and by early January 2024 had killed around 333 people. Because of the central location of the initial outbreak, the problem has spread to other parts of Zambia as well. The last major cholera outbreak in Zambia was in 2017-18, claiming 114 lives. Given the close relations between Zambia and its neighbours Malawi and Zimbabwe, there are possibilities that the disease could spread deep inside these two countries if left unchecked.

