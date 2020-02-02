National

India sends aid to cyclone-hit Madagascar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said naval ship INS Airavat delivers relief supplies

India has sent relief supplies to cyclone-hit Madagascar using its naval ship INS Airavat, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Sunday.

In a tweet, Mr. Jaishankar said India was an early responder to the natural disaster that hit the island nation.

“INS Airavat delivers relief supplies to cyclone-hit #Madagascar. #SAGAR Policy at work - India as an early responder,” he said in a tweet.

Madagascar has been hit by a cyclone and there has been heavy flooding and landslides since last month, causing loss of lives and displacement of a number of people.

According to reports, more than 92,000 people have been affected.

