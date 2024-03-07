India sending unemployed poor to Israel: Arundhati Roy

The unemployed poor of India are being sent to Israel to fill up the vacancies created by Palestinians leaving jobs due to the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, noted writer and activist Arundhati Roy has stated. A message from Ms. Roy was read at an event by Indians for Palestine on March 7 at the Press Club of India where the organisers said that more than 30,000 Palestinians have died so far under Israeli attacks and called for “immediate and urgent action” to help civilians trapped in Gaza.
“And now, while the U.S. exports what it has in abundant surplus — weapons and money to aid Israel’s genocide — India too is exporting what our country has in abundant surplus: the unemployed poor to replace the Palestinian workers (in Israel),” a written statement from Ms. Roy conveyed. The statement was read by Kavita Srivastava, who led the event on behalf of Indians for Palestine.