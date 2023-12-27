ADVERTISEMENT

India sees single-day rise of 529 COVID-19 cases

December 27, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Three new fatalities, two from Karnataka and one from Gujarat, were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 a.m.

PTI

People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in the country, at a hospital in Chikkamagaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

India recorded 529 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, while the country's active infection count stood at 4,093, the health ministry said on December 27.

Also read: Government issues COVID-19 alert, says no clustering of JN.1 cases

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but infections have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at more than 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81%, according to the ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

