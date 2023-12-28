ADVERTISEMENT

India sees single-day rise of 702 COVID-19 cases

December 28, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits by December 5, but the cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

PTI

A health staff taking swab samples of a person for COVID-19 test in Visakhapatnam on December 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

India saw a single day rise of 702 cases of COVID-19, with the number of active cases of the infection rising to 4,097, the health ministry said on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Six new fatalities, two from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, and Delhi were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 a.m.

ALSO READ
Over 220 crore COVID vaccine doses administered across India, but less than 23 crore booster doses: Health Ministry data

The country had recorded 752 new cases on December 22.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits by December 5, but the cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who recuperated from the infection stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the Ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US