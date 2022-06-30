India sees over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases; active caseload rises above one lakh

The active cases increased to 1,04,555 comprising 0.24% of the total infections

India logged over 18,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day after a gap of 130 days, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,34,52,164, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 30.

The active cases crossed the one lakh mark again after 122 days.

A total of 18,819 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,25,116 with 39 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The active cases increased to 1,04,555 comprising 0.24% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.55%, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,953 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.16% and the weekly positivity rate at 3.72%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,22,493, while the case fatality rate was 1.21%.

According to the ministry, 197.61 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.