NationalChennai 17 June 2020 23:10 IST
Comments
India sees massive spike
Updated: 17 June 2020 23:10 IST
India on Wednesday recorded a massive spike of 13,191 new COVID-19 cases and 341 fatalities, according to the State Health Departments.
The overall tally rose to 3,67,120 cases, including 1,60,855 active ones, and 12,262 deaths. A total of 1,94,003 persons have recovered so far. According to the ICMR, 1,63,187 samples were tested on Wednesday, up from 1,54,935 the previous day.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In National
Read more...