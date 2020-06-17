National

India sees massive spike

India on Wednesday recorded a massive spike of 13,191 new COVID-19 cases and 341 fatalities, according to the State Health Departments.

The overall tally rose to 3,67,120 cases, including 1,60,855 active ones, and 12,262 deaths. A total of 1,94,003 persons have recovered so far. According to the ICMR, 1,63,187 samples were tested on Wednesday, up from 1,54,935 the previous day.

