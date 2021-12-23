India seeks return of democracy, proposes to ‘renew efforts’ for a stable Myanmar

23 December 2021 15:05 IST

Shringla indicates India can mediate to end the ongoing crisis

Democracy should be restored in Myanmar “at the earliest”, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla conveyed to the military rulers of Myanmar during his ongoing visit. He also conveyed India’s desire to engage various stakeholders to end the crisis in the neighbouring country and expressed New Delhi’s concern over the spillover effect of the developments across the border into Indian territories.

“Foreign Secretary emphasised India’s interest in seeing Myanmar’s return to democracy at the earliest; release of detainees and prisoners; resolution of issues through dialogue and complete cessation of all violence,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Since February 2, India has expressed concern at the ongoing military campaign against the democratic elements in Myanmar but this statement has additional significance, as it is the first time the government here has hinted that India is ready to mediate among various sides to end the crisis.

Mr. Shringla raised India’s past engagements with various stakeholders to stabilise the country and suggested that New Delhi could talk to all sides to end the crisis that erupted after the military took over power following the electoral victory of the National League for Democracy (NLD).

The MEA said that as a “democracy and close neighbour”, “India proposed to renew these efforts for Myanmar to emerge as a stable, democratic, federal union in accordance with the wishes of the people of Myanmar”.

India had hosted various democratic groups of Myanmar for many years after the 1988 crackdown that forced them to seek shelter abroad.

Influx of displaced people

Apart from escalating narcotic and insurgent movements in the northeastern States, the influx of displaced people from Myanmar has added to India’s problems. In the recent past, apart from civilians, even police personnel from Myanmar have taken refuge in States like Mizoram. Mr. Shringla reminded the Myanmarese rulers that India shares 1700-km long border with Myanmar that runs along Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram.

He raised the recent killing of the Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit along with his wife and child in an ambush by militants in Churachandpur of Manipur. and pointed out that “any developments” in Myanmar would “have a direct impact on India’s bordering regions”.

“Peace and stability in Myanmar remain of utmost importance to India, especially to its northeastern region,” the MEA stated.

The movement of arms and ammunition inside Myanmar has increased in the last 10 months after the democratic protest quickly received support from the insurgent groups in Myanmar’s forested northern and western regions that border India. Noteworthy that India has, therefore, called for an end to “all violence”, which indicates that both the military crackdown against dissidents and the activities of the armed rebels should be controlled.

“Both sides reiterated their commitment to ensure that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other,” the MEA declared.