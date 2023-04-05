India seeks information from USFDA/CDC on alleged contamination of eye drops 

April 05, 2023 03:59 am | Updated 03:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

Highlighting the absence of an alert or communication to India from the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) on their concern that a drug-resistant bacteria strain allegedly linked to eye drops imported from India could have gained a foothold in U.S. health care settings, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has written to the USFDA seeking details about its case on Tuesday, sources in the Health Ministry said.

The U.S.’s public health bodies raised an alarm after the USFDA said the manufacturer of the EzriCare eye drops — Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare — is recalling 50,000 tubes from the American market following reports of contamination.

The source further said that Global Pharma Healthcare has been instructed to stop the production of ophthalmic products until the investigation is completed.

“So far, the samples drawn from the company have been found to be free of contamination,’’ the source said, adding, “Samples were lifted by a joint Central-State team and the results have been shared with the concerned department. As per a preliminary report, the samples are free of contamination. In the United States, reports of the alleged contamination have come in from opened bottles. The eye drops are distributed in the U.S. market by New York-based Delsam Pharma.’’

Sources in the State Drugs Control Department said that the raw materials used in the making of the eye drops were found to be of standard quality. “We are keeping a close watch on the investigations and taking the matter forward,’’ the official said.

Earlier this year, ErziCare Artificial Tears, was allegedly linked to over 50 reports of adverse events in 12 states in the U.S., including eye infections, permanent loss of vision, and a death caused by a blood stream infection. Global Pharma Healthcare then recalled the product manufactured by it.

Previously, the CDC had cautioned that patients should stop using the eye drops pending additional information and guidance from CDC and FDA. The CDC had added that there was no recommendation for the testing of patients who had used the product and who were not experiencing any signs or symptoms of infection. It said that eye infection symptoms could include yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye; pain or discomfort; redness of the eye or eyelid; a feeling of something in your eye (foreign body sensation); increased sensitivity to light; and blurry vision.